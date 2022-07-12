BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,534.20 ($53.93) and last traded at GBX 4,545 ($54.06). Approximately 73,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 66,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,550 ($54.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9,275.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,357.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,071.73.

About BH Macro (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

