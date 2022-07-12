Big Data Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $172,889.00 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $172,889.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 46,020,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

