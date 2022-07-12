Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

