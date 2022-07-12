Bill Few Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.