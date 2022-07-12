Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys 760 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

