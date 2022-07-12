Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $965,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.73 and a 200-day moving average of $184.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.