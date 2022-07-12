Bill Few Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 98,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65,912 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 159,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

