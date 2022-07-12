Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,165,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $137.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

