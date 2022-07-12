BillionHappiness (BHC) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be bought for $27.59 or 0.00138588 BTC on major exchanges. BillionHappiness has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $134,125.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006374 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BillionHappiness Profile

BillionHappiness is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com . BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

