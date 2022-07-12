BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 6.1%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.30. 6,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 482,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

The company has a market cap of $673.89 million, a P/E ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,022.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,384 shares of company stock worth $1,903,038. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after buying an additional 107,584 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 77,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

