BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.00.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

