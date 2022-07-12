BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BVXV stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

