Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) versus Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Financial Review

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) and Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and Elekta AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biora Therapeutics -19,288.71% N/A -130.02% Elekta AB (publ) 7.74% 15.96% 5.13%

62.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biora Therapeutics and Elekta AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biora Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Elekta AB (publ) 2 1 0 0 1.33

Elekta AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 916.95%. Given Elekta AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elekta AB (publ) is more favorable than Biora Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and Elekta AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biora Therapeutics $1.25 million 104.64 -$247.41 million ($2.33) -0.30 Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 1.65 $143.46 million $0.34 19.96

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Biora Therapeutics. Biora Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elekta AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats Biora Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake. It is also developing diagnostics devices to help characterize the GI tract and diagnose GI diseases, such as small intestine bacterial overgrowth through the development of various technologies to diagnose at the site of the disease. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT. It also provides personalized imaging tools; automation and integration systems; beam shaping solutions; patient positioning and immobilization solutions; and radiotherapy treatment planning systems. In addition, the company offers radiosurgery systems under the Leksell Gamma Knife Icon, Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, and Elekta Axesse names; Leksell GammaPlan, a treatment planning software; and Elekta Unity, a magnetic resonance radiation therapy solution. Further, it provides care management software, such as MOSAIQ Radiation Oncology and MOSAIQ Medical Oncology; MOSAIQ IQ Scripts, a workflow automation and customization tool; Patient Engagement, a patient communication tool; MOSAIQ Evaluate, a plan management and dose review solution; MOSAIQ Locate, a stereotactic localization solution; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data management solution. Additionally, the company offers Flexitron, a remote after loading platform; Esteya, an electronic brachytherapy for treating skin cancer; Oncentra Brachy, a treatment planning software; real-time prostate solutions; and gynecological brachytherapy, bronchus and esophagus, breast, prostate, rectum and bladder, and skin applicators, as well as brachytherapy needles and flexible implant tubes. It also provides Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for neuroimaging and treatment; Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery; and proton therapy components. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

