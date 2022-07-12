BitcoinPoS One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $236,520.62 and approximately $33.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,839,106 coins and its circulating supply is 5,627,652 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

