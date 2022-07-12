Bitspawn 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,655.00 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Bitspawn coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $481,219.78 and approximately $29,655.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Bitspawn

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

