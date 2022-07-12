BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of HYT opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
