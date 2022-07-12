BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HYT opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

