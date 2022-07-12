BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

ECAT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,232. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

In related news, Portfolio Manager David William Clayton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $142,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

