BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.