BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

