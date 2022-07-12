Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lifted by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 2.7% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 383,396 shares worth $19,830,753. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

