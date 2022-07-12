Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $95.61. 19,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 383,396 shares valued at $19,830,753. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.