Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,910 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.74 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $124.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

