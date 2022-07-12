Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

