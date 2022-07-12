Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $172.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.20 and its 200 day moving average is $194.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

