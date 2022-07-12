Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,005,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $482.86 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.59 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $537.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

