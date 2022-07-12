BMO Capital Markets Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$61.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

NYSE:TECK opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.25. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,414,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

