BOMB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $95,144.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. BOMB has a market cap of $158,423.37 and approximately $95,144.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,836.55 or 0.99719395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00040749 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024166 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

