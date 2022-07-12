Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON BLVN opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday. Bowleven has a one year low of GBX 2 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of £12.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 13.68.

Get Bowleven alerts:

About Bowleven (Get Rating)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.