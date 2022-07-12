Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
LON BLVN opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday. Bowleven has a one year low of GBX 2 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of £12.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 13.68.
About Bowleven (Get Rating)
