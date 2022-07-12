BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.41 on July 20th

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.405 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 73.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BPT opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on BPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

