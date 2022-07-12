Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.82–$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$349.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.29 million. Braze also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.79.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $861,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,331 shares of company stock worth $4,685,609. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.