Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

BLIN opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.61. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 51,702 shares of company stock worth $62,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

