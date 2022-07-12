Brokerages Set AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target at $37.67

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

ABSSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$45.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $12.25 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.