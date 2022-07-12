Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT at $376.06

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $376.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($350.00) to €370.00 ($370.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,801,000 after acquiring an additional 192,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in argenx by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,603 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in argenx by 17.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,245,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,453,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $356.15 on Thursday. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $383.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.29.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that argenx will post -19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

