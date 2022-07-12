Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) PT at $298.10

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.57.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $224.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.56. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

