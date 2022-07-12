Brokers Issue Forecasts for WestRock’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WestRock in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.54. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE WRK opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

