Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,461 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

