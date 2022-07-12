Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BRK traded up GBX 80 ($0.95) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,180 ($25.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822. The stock has a market cap of £353.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,946.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,281.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,382.09. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,960 ($23.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,800 ($33.30). The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

In other news, insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw purchased 840 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,360 ($28.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,824 ($23,577.55).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.