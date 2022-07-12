Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

NYSE:BRO opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $74.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 620,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,614,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

