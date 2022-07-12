Bunicorn (BUNI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44,678.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $87,727.82 and approximately $44,678.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00119062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017161 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

