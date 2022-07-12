Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $120.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.95.

NYSE:BURL opened at $146.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.54. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

