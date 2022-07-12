BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.90. 180,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 112,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00.

BYD Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

