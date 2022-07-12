ByteNext Market Cap Hits $280,922.54 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $280,922.54 and $3,643.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00104257 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

