Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Up 3.5%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.79. Approximately 2,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 618,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $982.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,038 shares of company stock worth $2,415,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

