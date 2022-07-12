California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of CRC opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About California Resources (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.