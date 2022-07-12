Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Target Price to C$3.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.60 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Shares of MGDPF opened at $1.10 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

