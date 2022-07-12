Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 85,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.
The company has a market cap of C$32.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.13.
About Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE)
