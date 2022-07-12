Canfor (TSE:CFP) Trading Up 7.1%

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.94 and last traded at C$25.86. Approximately 116,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 331,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canfor and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$4.25. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 4.3700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

