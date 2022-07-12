Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $5.59

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.39. Cano Health shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 81,014 shares.

CANO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.10 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cano Health by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cano Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

