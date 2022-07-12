Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.43.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $610.09. 415,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $639.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

