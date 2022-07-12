Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Desjardins

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.61.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.